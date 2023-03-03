Three candidates seeking to become first female mayor of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in Evansville’s history, a woman may be elected mayor.

As of now, the only three candidates on the ballot are all women: Natalie Rascher, Stephanie Terry and Cheryl Musgrave.

14 News sat down with Rascher and Terry to talk about what this means to them, and get their thoughts on being a part of history.

“It hasn’t sunk in completely,” Terry said.

“I’m right there with you,” Rascher said.

Terry and Rascher know they are a part of history, but it hasn’t fully sunk in.

In 1847, Evansville elected James Jones as its first mayor. A total of 36 mayors have led the River City over almost two centuries. All of them have been men.

Sitting Mayor Lloyd Winnecke won’t seek a fourth term. The candidates to replace him are all women, meaning in just eight months, the city will likely elect its first female mayor.

“Politics is a male-dominated arena, and it has been for many years,” Terry said. “But you’re starting to see women step up in places and spaces they never have before.”

“It’s sad that we haven’t had a female mayor yet,” Rascher said. “I want that to be a non-issue, so whenever people look at the ballot and they see two females on there, it’s nothing. It’s normal.”

Seeing women on the ballot is now a reality for Evansville voters. Rascher and Terry say there are barriers to overcome because of gender.

“That’s hard, because you walk into a room and you know you’re capable, you know you’re confident and you have solutions to problems,” Rascher said. “But sometimes it feels like you’re looked at a little bit differently because you’re a woman.”

All three candidates are no strangers to the campaign trail. What they are now seeking is to make the city’s 37th mayor a first.

“I’ve walked past the photographs of mayors tons of times and I’ve said to myself, ‘when will this ever change?’” Rascher said. “I never realized, though, that I would possibly be that change.”

While all three candidates hope they are the one to break the barrier into the mayor’s office, Rascher and Terry say they are excited about the future of the city regardless.

“I’m excited about where this community is headed with a woman leading this city,” Rascher said.

“It’s our time,” Terry said.

We offered the same opportunity to talk to Cheryl Musgrave. She and her campaign manager declined to be a part of the interview, citing Musgrave’s busy schedule.

Musgrave and Rascher are both running on the Republican side and will face off in the May 2 primary.

Terry, the only Democrat on the ballot, will have to wait until the general election in November. She’s not only seeking to become the first female mayor, but also the first mayor of color.

We have been told Michael Daugherty, a Libertarian hopeful, has filed financial paperwork to run, but has yet to officially file for the race.

