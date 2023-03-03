Silver Alert: Elderly Evansville woman is missing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 91-year-old Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring.

They say she is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate VBA120.

They say Ann was last seen at 11:00am.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Elizabeth (Ann) Tyring, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.

