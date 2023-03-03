Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Sex offender charged with molesting new victim

Charles Coleman
Charles Coleman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender is back in jail, after police say he molested another victim.

Detectives say a small child was interviewed in December at Holly’s House.

They say she explained how 43-year-old Charles Coleman molested her.

She told detectives it happened more than once.

Police say Coleman denies the allegations.

They say he was convicted for molesting another child in 2001. He also has six convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Coleman was booked into jail Thursday night. He’s being held on a bond of half a million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Ramon Will and Steven Will
Couple charged with child molesting
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
Police: Woman threatens officer and his children during arrest

Latest News

Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
3/3 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case