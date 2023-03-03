Sex offender charged with molesting new victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A registered sex offender is back in jail, after police say he molested another victim.

Detectives say a small child was interviewed in December at Holly’s House.

They say she explained how 43-year-old Charles Coleman molested her.

She told detectives it happened more than once.

Police say Coleman denies the allegations.

They say he was convicted for molesting another child in 2001. He also has six convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Coleman was booked into jail Thursday night. He’s being held on a bond of half a million dollars.

