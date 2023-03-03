Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Chandler Police Department is asking for help in finding a stolen motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen on Wednesday at around 3:07 pm.

Officials say the motorcycle was last seen traveling west on Helm Road from Lincoln Avenue in Chandler.

For those with any information regarding the motorcycle, contact the Chandler Police Department at (812) 925-6898.

