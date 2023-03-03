Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.

Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Chandler Police Department is asking for help in finding a stolen motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen on Wednesday at around 3:07 pm.

Officials say the motorcycle was last seen traveling west on Helm Road from Lincoln Avenue in Chandler.

For those with any information regarding the motorcycle, contact the Chandler Police Department at (812) 925-6898.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Drug arrests
Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.

Latest News

VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.
Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.
OVC admissions fair held at Ford Center
Students receive head start for college planning at OVC admissions fair
The three candidates on the upcoming ballot for mayor of Evansville are all women: Cheryl...
Three candidates seeking to become first female mayor of Evansville