New Dollar General Market opens in the Forge on N. Main St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A newly-opened Dollar General Market can be found in the Forge on North Main Street in Evansville.

Many shoppers that 14 News spoke with say they are in awe of how convenient the market is. DG management says fresh produce is on the way, poultry is now available and frozen food items are too.

The store is stocked with hygiene items, cleaning supplies, pet food and various preserved grocery items. The district manager said this is the first Dollar General Market with this floor plan in the country.

Evansville native Mildred Morris says she and her fiancé bought a grocery cart full of items from the market. Before it opened, she says they’d travel to other parts of town 20 to 25 minutes away to grocery shop. The neighborhoods around the market were in a food desert, more than a mile away from fresh produce, until now.

“It’s a great store especially if you live on the west side,” said Morris. “We needed one of these.”

Shopper and Evansville native David Bruner says he gets his groceries delivered to him to avoid challenges with transportation. With the opening of the DG Market, Bruner says he won’t have to wait weeks for items like milk to be restocked.

“It makes me feel a lot more independent so, plus I like walking places so it’s nice to have a store here,” said Bruner.

The DG Market takes both EBT and SNAP benefits, according to market officials. The district manager says they are looking forward to serving this area of Evansville.

Bruner and other customers say the hospitality is also a delightful addition to their experience in the market.

