Hoops Live Scoreboard - Week 9

Watch highlights on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the...
Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Hoops Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school hardwood.

We have more than 10 games on the Hoops Live slate for Friday.

Sectionals tip off in Indiana while postseason play continues in Kentucky.

[Follow updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Hoops Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

