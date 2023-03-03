Heavy rain, strong winds causing closures, power outages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert as heavy rain and severe storms are rolling into the Tri-State.

Officials are warning people if they have to get out, to be aware of high waters.

Several schools are closed for the day due to flooding in the area.

Those schools include Owensboro Public School, Daviess County Schools, Hancock County Schools, and Webster County Schools.

Several districts are also learning from home. Some of those districts include Hopkins County and Muhlenberg County Schools.

To see all school and business closures, you can visit our 14 News website ‘Closing’ section.

Several power outages have been reported in the Tri-State area.

According to CenterPoint, around 70 customers are without power near Newburgh.

Outages around Mount Vernon were also reported earlier Friday morning. CenterPoint’s power outage map is now showing those services have been restored.

Various outages were reported in Kentucky. Kenegy’s power outage map is showing at least 60 customers affected in the area. Those areas include Union, Henderson and Ohio counties.

You can share and view weather pictures and videos here:

