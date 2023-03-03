Polar Plunge
Gov. Beshear confirms two weather-related deaths in South-Central Kentucky

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed that two people have died today due to the severe weather.

One person died in Simpson County, and another died in Edmonson County.

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes said, “All we know for sure is that an individual was outside during the high winds and some of the strong wind gusts and the wind kind of toppled him and it’s resulted in... unfortunately in his death.”

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

