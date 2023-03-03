Friday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on an Alert Day as a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory is in effect through the day.

At least 2-4 inches of rain is expected, as well as gusty winds.

In Ohio, it has been one month since the train derailment in East Palestine.

Now, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is asking his administration to conduct more testing of waste coming into the state.

Right now in Washington, Tri-State leaders are currently lobbying for more funding with the I-69 Project.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke saying it shows a unified response from both Indiana and Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

