Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case

Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville youth minister who plead guilty to a child sex crime charge will be sentenced in Tennessee federal court.

Joshua Henley had faced over five federal child sex crime charges, but only plead guilty to one of them.

[Previous Story: Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case]

He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Officials say Henley was fired from Washington Avenue Church of Christ after those charges were filed.

In Tennessee, he had previously faced statutory rape and sexual battery charges.

We will update this story as it develps.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Ramon Will and Steven Will
Couple charged with child molesting
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Police: Woman threatens officer and his children during arrest
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training

Latest News

3/3 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case
3/3 Friday Sunrise Headlines
3/3 Friday Sunrise Headlines
EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre
EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre