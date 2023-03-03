Former Evansville youth minister set to be sentenced in sex crime case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville youth minister who plead guilty to a child sex crime charge will be sentenced in Tennessee federal court.

Joshua Henley had faced over five federal child sex crime charges, but only plead guilty to one of them.

[Previous Story: Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case]

He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Officials say Henley was fired from Washington Avenue Church of Christ after those charges were filed.

In Tennessee, he had previously faced statutory rape and sexual battery charges.

We will update this story as it develps.

