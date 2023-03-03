Polar Plunge
Forest Park senior Amber Tretter secures Week 8 POTW accolades following state title win

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park senior Amber Tretter was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday.

Tretter led the Rangers to their second consecutive state championship last Saturday, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks.

She hit the game-winning lay-up with nine seconds left in the game to clinch the 38-37 victory over Lapel.

Tretter also won the ⁦IHSAA Class 2A Mental Attitude Award.

Trigg County (15-16) vs. Henderson County (21-8) boys basketball highlights.
KHSAA 2nd Region Boys Basketball Highlights: Trigg Co. vs. Henderson Co.
