Flags in Perry Co. to be half-staff in honor of former Mayor

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Perry County in honor and remembrance of the former Mayor of Tell City, Bill Goffinet.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Perry County from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Perry County to lower their flags to half-staff.

