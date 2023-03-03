Polar Plunge
Flags in Perry Co. to be half-staff in honor of former Mayor

Former Tell City Mayor Bill Goffinet
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Perry County in honor and remembrance of the former Mayor of Tell City, Bill Goffinet.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Perry County from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Perry County to lower their flags to half-staff.

