EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Honors Band, Orchestra and Choir showed off their talents at Victory Theatre on Thursday.

The free concert featured over 180 students.

The honors band, choir and orchestra are made up of students from all EVSC high schools.

Students go through a rigorous audition process to be a part of the group.

It was the second year the event has been held at Victory Theatre.

EVSC Superintendent David Smith made an appearance as a guest conductor.

“I remember last year the audience raved, and did not anticipate high school students being able to perform this caliber of music at this high of a level,” Smith said. “And I think tonight is going to be even better.”

Smith spent 20 years as a band and orchestra director in the EVSC before becoming superintendent.

He guest-conducted the finale.

