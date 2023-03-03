Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre

EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre
By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Honors Band, Orchestra and Choir showed off their talents at Victory Theatre on Thursday.

The free concert featured over 180 students.

The honors band, choir and orchestra are made up of students from all EVSC high schools.

Students go through a rigorous audition process to be a part of the group.

It was the second year the event has been held at Victory Theatre.

EVSC Superintendent David Smith made an appearance as a guest conductor.

“I remember last year the audience raved, and did not anticipate high school students being able to perform this caliber of music at this high of a level,” Smith said. “And I think tonight is going to be even better.”

Smith spent 20 years as a band and orchestra director in the EVSC before becoming superintendent.

He guest-conducted the finale.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Drug arrests
Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.

Latest News

Students receive head start for college planning at OVC admissions fair
Students receive head start for college planning at OVC admissions fair
‘Walking miracle’: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ recovery after 2021 shooting
‘Walking miracle’: Deputy Bryan Hicks’ recovery after 2021 shooting
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre
EVSC students display music skills during concert at Victory Theatre