Coroner finishes autopsy for deputy who died during a training drill

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner says an autopsy on the deputy sheriff who died after falling ill from a training drill is finished.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says a cause of death has yet to be determined due to pending lab tests on Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker.

The sheriff says Deputy Hacker fell ill during a training exercise Thursday.

A procession for Deputy Hacker was held at First and Walnut Street in downtown Evansville on Friday where officials escorted him to the funeral home.

Hacker was taken to Deaconess Midtown where he eventually died.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

A GoFundMe has already raised more than $11,000.

Deputy Hacker was 33 years old.

