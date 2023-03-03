Calm weather for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Severe storms, heavy rain and winds pounded the Tri-State on Friday. 3.62″ of rain fell at Evansville Regional Airport to smash the old daily record of 1.88 set in 2008. Winds gusted to 55 mph and higher across the region. Winds will ease late Friday as skies clear and temps fall into the lower 30s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs near 60 both days. Monday will be the warmest day with a high of 74. Scattered showers and storms return late next week as highs drop into the 50s.

