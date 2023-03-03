Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Drug arrests
Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.

Latest News

VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training
Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.
Police seeking help in connection to motorcycle theft in Warrick Co.
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Fatal stabbing at California school raises questions on safety