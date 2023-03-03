Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

On Alert: Flood Watch, Severe Storms

Wind Advisory until 9:00 p.m.
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory through the day with 2-4 inches of rain expected. Gusty winds may prompt scattered power outages and bring down tree limbs. Windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning as high temps reach the upper 50s. There is a (level 2) threat of a severe thunderstorms from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.  The primary storm concerns include damaging winds, flooding, and a tornado threat. Friday night, windy early...becoming colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday, generous sunshine and less windy as high temps settle into the mid 50s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the low to mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest
Ramon Will and Steven Will
Couple charged with child molesting
Joey McCartney
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Police: Woman threatens officer and his children during arrest
Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker
VCSO: Deputy dies after suddenly falling ill while training

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds and heavy rainfall
14 First Alert 3/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/2 at 10pm
3/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/2 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/2 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/2 14 First Alert 11 a.m.