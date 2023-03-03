On Alert: Flood Watch, Severe Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Flood Watch and Wind Advisory through the day with 2-4 inches of rain expected. Gusty winds may prompt scattered power outages and bring down tree limbs. Windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the morning as high temps reach the upper 50s. There is a (level 2) threat of a severe thunderstorms from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The primary storm concerns include damaging winds, flooding, and a tornado threat. Friday night, windy early...becoming colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday, generous sunshine and less windy as high temps settle into the mid 50s. Saturday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the low to mid-60s.

