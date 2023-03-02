Polar Plunge
Warrick Co. man sentenced in prison after recording sexual abuse of 7 yr. old girl

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been sentenced on a sexual abuse crime after officials say he pled guilty to producing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Shane Collins was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he recorded himself engaging in a sex act with a seven-year-old girl.

Officials say that happened back in March of 2021.

[Previous Story: Newburgh man charged with sex crimes against children]

Officials also say Collins took inappropriate pictures of the girl.

Shane Collins
Shane Collins(Warrick Co. Sheriff's Office)

