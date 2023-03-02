Warrick Co. man sentenced in prison after recording sexual abuse of 7 yr. old girl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been sentenced on a sexual abuse crime after officials say he pled guilty to producing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Shane Collins was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he recorded himself engaging in a sex act with a seven-year-old girl.

Officials say that happened back in March of 2021.

Officials also say Collins took inappropriate pictures of the girl.

