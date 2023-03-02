Volunteers read to kids in celebration of Read Across America Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Grab a book and a comfy seat because Thursday is National Read Across America Day.

Around 70 volunteers put their reading skills to use at the St. Vincent Early Learning Center in Evansville.

The volunteers read nature-themed books to children ranging in age from infants to 5 years old. According to St. Vincent officials, this is the ninth year to participate in Read Across America.

They say exposing young children to books is important for their future.

“We expose children to print, we teach them about the relationship between sounds and letters,” said Krista Wedding, executive director of SVELC. “Then eventually for them, those letters become words and words become sentences, and as we grow older those sentences become things like poetry or college dissertation.”

Wedding says each child will take home five books.

