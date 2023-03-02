VCSO and USI renew public safety partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is renewing a partnership with the University of Southern Indiana.

USI President Dr. Ronald Rochon and his staff met with Sheriff Noah Robinson and his deputies on Wednesday.

They agreed to continue the Public Safety Partnership, which began under Sheriff Dave Wedding in 2018.

The renewed agreement will continue to provide campus law enforcement services.

The new deal will go before the Vanderburgh County Commissioners later this month for approval.

