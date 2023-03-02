VCSO partners with mental health experts to improve crisis intervention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with local mental health experts to improve their crisis intervention.

Sheriff Noah Robinson has just signed an agreement with Southwestern Behavioral Health Services to provide mental healthcare on certain 911 calls.

The idea is that you need specific people for specific jobs.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office can get all the crisis training in the world, but a certified mental health expert is always going to be the best person to help someone having a problem.

With this partnership, 911 calls will be assessed, and they will determine how safe the situation is and what the person in crisis really needs.

If there’s no serious threat but someone needs help, they can just send someone from Southwestern Behavioral Health. If there is a threat, maybe they will send a deputy as well.

Sherif Robinson says that people in crisis don’t always need to go to jail.

Katy Adams, CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, says they can provide the help that will keep people safe, get them help and avoid making the situation worse.

“With our plain clothes, with our peer experience, with our specialized training, we’re really able to de-escalate crises,” Adams said.

This partnership is using Southwestern’s crisis services.

They have been operating for a year, and they have a crisis hotline in the event someone is having a mental health crisis that doesn’t require any police.

