USI fans come out in droves to support men’s basketball team in OVC tournament

By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students and fans of the University of Southern Indiana came out to support the Screaming Eagles for the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball championships that began at the Ford Center on Wednesday.

Tiki on Main declared itself the headquarters for the USI fan base this week. Current USI students and alumni came out to celebrate the men’s basketball team qualifying for the OVC tournament.

USI men’s basketball head coach Stan Gouard made a stop at Tiki on Main ahead of Wednesday’s game to share his appreciation of the USI fans.

Screaming Eagles fans say they are excited to see their team play in the tournament, and will cheer them on all the way through.

”The community rallied behind us before when we were in the D-II Elite Eight, even USI fans who maybe had not come out before and started coming out then,” said Jay Oliver, who graduated from USI in 1984. “I would hope and expect that maybe some more of those types of fans will be out tonight to support them and throughout this week.”

“We’re here for the boys,” said USI student Brian Winkler. “We’ll be here all week, you know, through the whole tournament. As far as we progress, we’re going to keep coming and supporting our boys. We love our team and we’re going to keep supporting them all the way.”

