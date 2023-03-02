Tri-State leaders meet with US Congress members to lobby for I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State leaders are continuing their push for funding to complete Interstate 69.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Henderson Mayor Brad Staton and Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider, along with Tara Barney of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

Mayor Winnecke says they provided updates on the progress and showed a unified response from both Indiana and Kentucky.

He says they are currently working on a timeline that stretches to 2031, but these meetings might shorten it.

“We’d like to be able to get a $250 to $350 million grant that could potentially accelerate that construction timeline,” Mayor Winnecke said.

He says they try to lobby Congress multiple times each year to keep federal support rolling in.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.