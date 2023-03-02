Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tri-State leaders meet with US Congress members to lobby for I-69

Tri-State leaders meet with US Congress members to lobby for I-69
By Brady Williams
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State leaders are continuing their push for funding to complete Interstate 69.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Henderson Mayor Brad Staton and Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider, along with Tara Barney of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership met with lawmakers in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

Mayor Winnecke says they provided updates on the progress and showed a unified response from both Indiana and Kentucky.

He says they are currently working on a timeline that stretches to 2031, but these meetings might shorten it.

“We’d like to be able to get a $250 to $350 million grant that could potentially accelerate that construction timeline,” Mayor Winnecke said.

He says they try to lobby Congress multiple times each year to keep federal support rolling in.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Drug arrests
Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.
Amanda Kemper
Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest

Latest News

Plane emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing in Webster Co.
Posey Co. woman sentenced on neglect, drug charges
Posey Co. woman sentenced on neglect, drug charges
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder
Warrick Co. man sentenced in prison after recording sexual abuse of 7 yr. old girl
Warrick Co. man sentenced in prison after recording sexual abuse of 7 yr. old girl