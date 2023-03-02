Traffic Alert: CSX repairing RR crossings in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Officials say CSX Railroad plans to close two locations for repairs in Henderson County.

They say on March 7 and 8. the crossing at Kentucky 285 (Old Madisonville Road) will be closed.

On Monday 13 and 14, the crossing at KY 136 (Madison Street) will be closed.

Officials say marked detours will be in place while this work is performed.

