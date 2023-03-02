Polar Plunge
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

3/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New overnight out of Henderson, a two car crash briefly shut down the northbound twin bridge.

We have what you should know before you head to work.

In Owensboro, a crew leader for the street department was hit and killed by a car.

Officials say 46-year-old Billy Tyler was cleaning debris off the road when he was killed.

In Vanderburgh County, we have new information on Monday’s shooting on Happe Road.

Deputies saying the suspected shooter now has permanent brain damage from a self-inflicted gunshot.

In Henderson, a popular restaurant is back open after multiple water main breaks.

Owners of the “Sidewalk Cafe” say they’re happy to be serving the Tri-State once again.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

