Posey Co. woman sentenced on neglect, drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County woman has been convicted of conspiracy to manufacture meth and child neglect, officials say.

According to a release, 37-year-old Megan Witt was sentenced to six years in prison after she plead guilty to multiple drug-related charges.

Officials say those charges include conspiracy to manufacture meth, neglect of a dependent, unlawful sale of a precursor, and possession of meth.

They say Witt admitted to conspiring to manufacture meth at her home with her children between January and May of 2021.

Police records show that officers with the Posey County Drug Task Force received information about a possible active meth lab at the home on St. Phillips Road in Posey County.

According to a release, back in May of 2021, the task force executed a search warrant and found multiple items associated with the manufacture of meth, as well as meth and numerous items of drug paraphernalia in the home and on the property. The investigation also revealed Witt’s two minor children resided at the home with her. Witt admitted to officers that her children were present inside the home when she used methamphetamine.

37-year-old Megan Witt (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

