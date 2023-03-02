Police: Woman threatens officer and his children during arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say there was a domestic violence call around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

They say it was in the 2900 block of Graham Avenue.

Officers say a man reported he had been assaulted by Melissa Hall, and she wouldn’t let him leave.

Police say they arrived to find Hall on the porch. They say she told them she had been drinking, but denied hitting the man.

Officers say the man showed them cell phone video of Hall physically blocking him from leaving and hitting him in the face.

While she was being taken to jail, police say Hall threatened an officer and his children.

They say she is an AMR employee and told the officer if he was shot in the face, she would refuse to intubate him and the same for his children.

Police say she looked at the officer and began to make “gurgling” sounds.

Hall is charged with domestic battery, confinement, and intimidation.

