Police: Battery suspect leads officers on brief car chase in Jasper

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says officers were involved in a brief chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a battery suspect left his home and was found in the area of 47th Street and Portersville Road.

Officers say they tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off and was eventually caught on 41st Street.

Police say the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Mark Alexander, was taken to the Jasper Police Department, where he damaged his holding cell.

Officers also found that Alexander had a fraud warrant out of Martin County, officials say.

Alexander is facing the following charges:

  • Battery - Level 6 felony
  • Strangulation - Level 6 felony
  • Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle - Level 6 felony
  • Criminal mischief - Class A misdemeanor
  • Interfering with the reporting of a crime - Class A misdemeanor

