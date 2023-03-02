Police: Battery suspect leads officers on brief car chase in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says officers were involved in a brief chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a battery suspect left his home and was found in the area of 47th Street and Portersville Road.

Officers say they tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off and was eventually caught on 41st Street.

Police say the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Mark Alexander, was taken to the Jasper Police Department, where he damaged his holding cell.

Officers also found that Alexander had a fraud warrant out of Martin County, officials say.

Alexander is facing the following charges:

Battery - Level 6 felony

Strangulation - Level 6 felony

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle - Level 6 felony

Criminal mischief - Class A misdemeanor

Interfering with the reporting of a crime - Class A misdemeanor

