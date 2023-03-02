Polar Plunge
Plane makes emergency landing in Webster Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Webster County confirm there was an emergency plane landing Thursday in Slaughters.

It happened in a field near Crowder Road and State Route 120.

The Sheriff tells us the plane landed safely and pilot is okay. He says the NTSB and FAA have been notified and will be responding.

We haven’t been told if anyone else was on the plane, or what kind of plane it is.

