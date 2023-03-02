OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament Highlights: #6 SIUE vs. #7 USI
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament between No. 6 SIU Edwardsville and No. 7 Southern Indiana at the Ford Center on Wednesday night.
SIUE came away victorious in the end, winning 68-54 over USI.
The Screaming Eagles close their first season in NCAA Division I with a 16-16 record.
