OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament Highlights: #6 SIUE vs. #7 USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament between No. 6 SIU Edwardsville and No. 7 Southern Indiana at the Ford Center on Wednesday night.

SIUE came away victorious in the end, winning 68-54 over USI.

The Screaming Eagles close their first season in NCAA Division I with a 16-16 record.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.