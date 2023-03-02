Ohio Co. woman indicted for Medicaid fraud

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Unit led to the indictment of 34-year-old Jacqueline Basham, of Centertown.

According to the indictment, from 2017 to 2021, officials say Basham provided false information to fraudulently obtain payment from Medicaid.

Officials say the Fraud Unit investigated the case after receiving a referral from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

