Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Drug arrests
Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.
Officials: Cedar Hall Elementary on ‘secure mode’ as EPD searches for man

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
3/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Dispatch confirms northbound Twin Bridge back open after crash
3/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
3/2 Thursday Sunrise Headlines