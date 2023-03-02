Mostly Cloudy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with some sun as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Tonight, windy with showers and thunderstorms developing late as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory through the day with 2-4 inches of rain likely. Gusty winds may prompt scattered power outages and bring down tree limbs. Windy with periods of showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the upper 50s. There is a marginal threat for a few thunderstorms through early afternoon. Friday night, windy early and turning colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps settle into the upper 50s.

