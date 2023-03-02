Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder

KOKOMO, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two arrests in a decade old murder case was made Thursday morning in Graham, Kentucky.

Police say it was 32-year-old Joey McCartney. A few hours later, 36-year-old Jesse McCartney was arrested in Kokomo. Both have preliminary charges including murder and robbery.

Police say 21-year-old Destiny Pittman was found shot to death on February 7, 2013, in Kokomo.

Reports say Pittman’s two children and roommate were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

Destiny Pittman (Kokomo Police via WTHR)

Jesse and Joey McCartney (Kokomo Police)

