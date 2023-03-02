Polar Plunge
Man arrested in Muhlenberg Co. in connection to 2013 Indiana murder

Joey McCartney
Joey McCartney(Muhlenberg Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two arrests in a decade old murder case was made Thursday morning in Graham, Kentucky.

Police say it was 32-year-old Joey McCartney. A few hours later, 36-year-old Jesse McCartney was arrested in Kokomo. Both have preliminary charges including murder and robbery.

Police say 21-year-old Destiny Pittman was found shot to death on February 7, 2013, in Kokomo.

Reports say Pittman’s two children and roommate were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

Destiny Pittman
Destiny Pittman(Kokomo Police via WTHR)
Jesse and Joey McCartney
Jesse and Joey McCartney(Kokomo Police)

