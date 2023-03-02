KWC women’s basketball advances to G-MAC tournament semifinals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With the madness of the college basketball season officially rolling into March, the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team opened postseason play in thrilling fashion.

In the opening round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship on Tuesday night, Kentucky Wesleyan secured a 74-73 overtime victory over Hillsdale to advance to the semifinals.

The last time the program won a G-MAC tournament championship was back in 2014.

Nine years later, the Panthers are now one step closer to their ultimate goal.

“I think our players have done a really good job of being super focused,” KWC women’s basketball head coach Nicole Nieman said. “I think they know the teams, their strengths and they know what we need to do to kind of combat that.”

“They were coming in, they were working their tail off, which is what we expected – I expected nothing less,” KWC fifth-year Cali Nolot said. “Tournament time’s always tough, so I was proud of the way we finished the game. It was a tough gritty game, they gave their all we gave our all.”

“I feel like right now we’re connecting,” KWC senior Tahlia Walton said. “It’s a long season, it can be a draining season, but I feel like our team, we’re refreshed and we’re ready to go. We want every single game, we want it to be a tough game and I think that’s what we’re doing.”

The Panthers will take on No. 3 seed Trevecca Nazarene in the G-MAC tournament semifinals on Friday in Ashland, Ohio.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

