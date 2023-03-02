Polar Plunge
Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce celebrating women at 25th ATHENA Award

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is celebrating women of the past, present and future.

They’re hosting the 25th annual ATHENA Award with Girls Incorporated.

Officials say that’s happening March 28 at the Owensboro Convention Center. It’s set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The award celebrates the outstanding contributions of professional and business women.

Tickets for the luncheon are $100 a person or $800 for a table of eight.

They say to reserve a table, call 270-684-7833.

