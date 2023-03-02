Evansville hotel manager accused of stealing from guest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a theft victim was able to track down his items with a little technology and social media.

Police say the victim stayed at the Beaumont Inn back in October.

He says he checked out over the phone, and his dad came to the hotel to pick up his items, which were supposed to include air pods and and Apple watch.

When he got his stuff back, the victim noticed those items and some others were missing.

The victim used the “find my iPhone” feature, and it showed his air pods at the Huck’s gas station on Kansas Road.

About two weeks later, police say the man was scrolling through Facebook Marketplace, and found his Apple Watch for sale by Amanda Kemper.

He says he looked at her profile and saw she was a manager at the Beaumont Inn.

Monday, the victim said he got an automated email that his Apple Watch was at an address on Winfield Drive.

The victim brought his evidence to police, who determined that was Kemper’s address.

Police say they also found surveillance video from the Huck’s gas station from October that showed Kemper was there when the air pods where pinging.

Officers say Kemper first told them the items were in lost and found, but then she admitted to the theft and putting the watch on Facebook Marketplace.

They say she told them she threw the watch in the trash, which had already been picked up by the time officers could get to her house.

Police say some of the victim’s other items were recovered.

