Deputies: Neighborly dispute leads to drug arrest in Dubois Co.

Tyler Letterman Mugshot
Tyler Letterman Mugshot(Source: Dubois County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Birdseye man is arrested on felony charges after deputies say a neighborly dispute occurred earlier this week.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller told authorities that he had a knife pulled on him and was assaulted on Monday night.

Officials say when deputies arrived on scene, they found a man in a driveway bleeding with multiple facial fractures. Deputies then went to a house nearby, where the alleged suspect 29-year-old Tyler Letterman was located, officials say.

As soon as they opened the door, sheriff’s deputies say they could smell burned marijuana.

Letterman was placed into custody immediately while deputies searched the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman who witnessed the fight was found inside.

After a search warrant was granted for the home, deputies say they located a white crystal-like substance weighing approximately 1.6 grams, a plant-like material weighing approximately 13.2 grams, THC vapes, edibles, multiple forms of drug paraphernalia and a folding knife.

Letterman was charged with Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 felony), Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 felony), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor) and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

He has since been released from the Dubois County Security Center after posting a $500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

