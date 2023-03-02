Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Couple charged with child molesting

Ramon and Steven Will
Ramon and Steven Will(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A married couple is now in jail on child molesting charges.

Ramon and Steven Will were both booked Thursday morning in to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

They are being held on $500,000 bonds.

Police say a victim claims he stayed the night with the couple while his mother was at work.

He said it was several years ago when he was 12.

The victim told detectives the couple both performed sex acts on him and asked him to perform sex acts on them.

Police say the couple both deny the allegations, and even deny the victim ever stayed the night with them .

Detectives say the victim’s mother told them they stayed the night with the Wills several times, and the victim did stay alone with them at least once.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Drug arrests
Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests
Standoff at Newburgh Apartment complex
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.
Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides update on Cypress Dale Rd. shooting victims

Latest News

Police: Woman threatens officer and his children during arrest
How Eli Lilly cutting price for insulin set to affect Tri-State
How Eli Lilly cutting price for insulin set to affect Tri-State
Shane Collins
Warrick Co. man sentenced in prison after recording sexual abuse of 7 yr. old girl
Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce celebrating women at 25th ATHENA Award
Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce celebrating women at 25th ATHENA Award