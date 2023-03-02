Couple charged with child molesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A married couple is now in jail on child molesting charges.

Ramon and Steven Will were both booked Thursday morning in to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

They are being held on $500,000 bonds.

Police say a victim claims he stayed the night with the couple while his mother was at work.

He said it was several years ago when he was 12.

The victim told detectives the couple both performed sex acts on him and asked him to perform sex acts on them.

Police say the couple both deny the allegations, and even deny the victim ever stayed the night with them .

Detectives say the victim’s mother told them they stayed the night with the Wills several times, and the victim did stay alone with them at least once.

