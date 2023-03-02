On alert for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A powerful storm system will lift through the Tri-State Thursday night through Friday. The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk for severe storms to level 2 of 5. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts and possibly a spin up tornado or two. Storms should begin before midnight Thursday and will continue with heavy rainfall overnight. A flood watch is in effect for the entire area with 2-3″ of rainfall possible. Street flooding may be a problem for the Friday morning commute. Winds will increase overnight, and gusts of 30-40 mph are likely. The best chance for severe storms will arrive with the cold front Friday morning-midday. The entire system will race to the northeast and leave us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 30s by Saturday morning. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Monday will be the warmest day in the next week with highs in the middle 70s. More showers and storms likely Monday night through Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.