Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

3/1 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - Breaking overnight out of Evansville, dispatch confirms crews were called to a shots fired call on Adams Avenue.

They say the first call came in just before 2:00 a.m.

Developing overnight out of Tell City, police say the first round of the Indiana boys high school basketball sectionals were postponed due to a threat.

Officials say everyone had to be evacuated as they searched the school.

In McLean County, the trial for a teen accused of killing a man will now be moved to a grand jury.

Police say William Arant killed Stephen Powell back in early February.

It’s official, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is moving to French Lick.

Officials say this will be the last year to see it in Newburgh before it goes north through 2028.

