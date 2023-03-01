Polar Plunge
USI men’s basketball makes debut in OVC tournament(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March Madness has begun all across the country.

The Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s basketball championships start Wednesday in Evansville.

The Ford Center has been the host site of the OVC basketball tournaments for the last several years, but this year is special.

It’s the first year the Tri-State will see a local team compete for the conference title.

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team earned its spot to compete on the championship hardwood in its first Division I season.

Since this is the program’s first season in D-I competition, NCAA rules state that USI is only eligible to compete in the conference tournament, which means this is the furthest the team can go.

The Screaming Eagles finished off their season on a high note with a road win against Tennessee State, and they have the feeling of homecourt advantage at the Ford Center.

“It started back in the summer. We spent a couple months together in the summer and then once the season came upon us, we started to put some goals together from a team standpoint,” USI men’s basketball head coach Stan Gouard said. “Every eight games we wanted to win five or six of those eight. Our guys, they’re excited about playing, we have to embrace the opportunity and play great possession basketball.”

USI is taking on SIU-Edwardsville in the second of two games on Wednesday at the Ford Center at 9 p.m.

If victorious, the Screaming Eagles will then play UT Martin on Thursday.

