Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI ending Historic Sites partnership in New Harmony

USI ending Historic Sites partnership in New Harmony
By Josh Lucca
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big partnership in new harmony is coming to an end.

The University of Southern Indiana and the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites agreed to end their Unified Program.

Both will still have a presence in the town.

They will also still offer tours and programming for visitors that officials say better align with each organization’s mission.

“We are looking at this as a great opportunity for the town of New Harmony, as well as the business community in New Harmony,” said Leslie Townsend, director of community engagement at Historic New Harmony. “I think the more things that can be offered to visitors coming to town the better.”

USI tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday at 1 p.m. starting in two weeks.

The New Harmony State Historic Site tours will be offered year-round at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
File Photo
Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

How Eli Lilly cutting price for insulin set to affect Tri-State
How Eli Lilly cutting price for insulin set to affect Tri-State
VCSO partners with mental health experts to improve crisis intervention
VCSO partners with mental health experts to improve crisis intervention
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Owensboro Street Maintenance Crew Leader hit and killed
Man sentenced in Evansville hatchet hitting case
Man sentenced in Evansville hatchet hitting case