USI ending Historic Sites partnership in New Harmony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big partnership in new harmony is coming to an end.

The University of Southern Indiana and the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites agreed to end their Unified Program.

Both will still have a presence in the town.

They will also still offer tours and programming for visitors that officials say better align with each organization’s mission.

“We are looking at this as a great opportunity for the town of New Harmony, as well as the business community in New Harmony,” said Leslie Townsend, director of community engagement at Historic New Harmony. “I think the more things that can be offered to visitors coming to town the better.”

USI tours are offered Tuesday through Sunday at 1 p.m. starting in two weeks.

The New Harmony State Historic Site tours will be offered year-round at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

