Tell City basketball games cancelled, officials investigating threat

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Tell City Chief of Police, Derrick Lawalin, a boy’s basketball sectional game hosted at Tell City High School was cancelled Tuesday night due to a general threat.

Lawalin says a third party call came in from an outside source that made a general statement about a concern that there may be a problem at the sectional game.

The chief says that the threat was very general, but not a credible threat.

According to the Crawford County Athletic Director, the school was evacuated before the game began.

The chief says the school was evacuated as a precaution so police could thoroughly investigate since Wednesday is a school day.

Lawalin says a number of police officers are performing a sweep of the school.

Officials say detectives are tracking down the caller currently to see what sparked the phone call.

Chief Lawalin says Tell City Schools made the decision to stop the games for tonight.

School officials say they have decided to postpone the game until Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

We will update you as this story develops.

