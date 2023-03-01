Spencer County business has teens pay off debt instead of calling police after breaking window

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owners of a business in Dale are happy to have new windows after catching teenagers breaking their old ones. They decided to let the teens work off what they owed rather than hand them off to police.

A couple weeks ago, the owners of Reckelhoff Family Feeds saw a couple teenagers on their security cameras, in broad daylight, pick up a can and break one of their windows with it.

The owners made a Facebook post showing the footage, asking for help identifying the two. They say the boys’ parents reached out right away, offering to pay for the damage, and asking how the boys could make it right.

“We were bouncing back and forth on what to do, but it ended up being we wanted to do what we’ve always done with our own sons,” said Reckelhoff Family Feeds Manager Misty Reckelhoff.

The owners said they wanted an in-person apology, and for the boys to work with them to pay it off.

“It was important to me, and to my husband Brad as well, that we build relationships with them, let them see what we do here, have them earn a respect for what we’re doing for our children for their future,” said Reckelhoff.

They say last Saturday the boys spent the day working at Reckelhoff Family Feeds. The owners say they started out a bit nervous and intimidated, but they say it didn’t take long for them to feel more at ease.

“We also have fun here too, we’re also a family,” said Reckelhoff. “We enjoy being here, we enjoy being together, and we want you to be a part of that.”

They say the police were aware of what happened, and supported their decision not to press charge, and instead take a more empathetic approach.

“I really think it matters how you choose to treat people, and you lead by example,” said Reckelhoff.

The owners say after one Saturday of work, the troublemakers asked if they could come back again and help on another Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.