Southwestern Behavioral HealthCare’s Crisis Services Unit hits 1 year anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - March 1 will mark year one anniversary of Crisis line first responders, like Lateesa Johnson, being both the first to respond and refer individuals in a crisis to the Crisis Services Unit, or CSU officials say.

“Oh it’s so sad to be on the other end of that phone when someone who is saying ‘I feel like I want to kill myself or I want to go to sleep and not wake up’,” said Johnson. “I have lived experiences so I get to tell a little bit about me to the person and it makes them feel more comfortable.”

Southwestern Behavioral health Mobile Crisis team responder Johnson says she spent the last two years working for Southwestern behavioral healthcare, and in the last year she’s served in the Crisis Services Unit. She is one of the first people an individual experiencing a crisis will speak with once they make a call to the crisis line.

President and CEO Katy Adams says from 5 p.m. through 8 a.m. anyone 18-years-old and over experiencing a mental health crisis can access the space and spend the night if need be.

“Being able to provide the exact care somebody needs in the exact place at the exact time for anyone for free is amazing,” said Adams.

Adams says Southwestern Crisis Services Team supported individuals in a mental health crisis 4,287 times over the past year. She says of those 4,287 crisis contacts, admission to the CSU was offered and 258 individuals accepted that invitation.

“You know step by step we’re going to be growing this and in five years we’re going to have this really comprehensive crisis system so that nobody’s going to fall through the cracks,” said Adams.

With the help of partnerships with law enforcement agencies, Adams says they will expand their crisis services to Vanderburgh county within the week.

If you, or someone you love, are experiencing a crisis contact Southwestern Behavioral Health at (812)-422-1100 .

