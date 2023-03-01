Polar Plunge
Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff in Warrick Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County sheriff says a federal warrant was served at Hidden Elms Apartments on Wednesday.

This is located just off Camp Brosend Road in Newburgh.

Sheriff Michael Wilder says his deputies helped U.S Marshals serve the warrant.

Officials were on scene for about two hours and told those who live there to stay inside.

The sheriff confirms the man is now in custody but his name has not been released.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

