Record High Temps

2/28 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny early then becoming partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps surge into the mid-70s to upper 70s. The record high is 74-degrees set in 2006.  There is a small threat for a few thunderstorms...mainly over western Kentucky. Tonight, rain mixing with a few thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday, early sun will give way to cloudy skies as high temps drop into the upper 50s. There is a 30% chance of scattered rain during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

