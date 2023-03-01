Record High Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny early then becoming partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps surge into the mid-70s to upper 70s. The record high is 74-degrees set in 2006. There is a small threat for a few thunderstorms...mainly over western Kentucky. Tonight, rain mixing with a few thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday, early sun will give way to cloudy skies as high temps drop into the upper 50s. There is a 30% chance of scattered rain during the afternoon.

