Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests

Drug arrests
Drug arrests(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five people are facing drug charges after officers say a package containing THC oil was found in the mail.

Authorities say workers at a package sorting facility flagged a suspicious package, and a Drug Task Force K9 made a positive alert for an illegal substance.

After getting a search warrant, deputies say they found a total of seven pounds, or 3,175 grams of THC oil. They say it’s usually distributed in one gram quantities.

Officials say the address on the package was on Aurora Drive, and they had a previous tip that Chandler Pierce was dealing large amounts of marijuana from that house.

Deputies say Payton Yates and Keith Tacy were living at the house. Yates is Pierce’s sister.

Inside the home, officials say they found more than 243 jars with THC oil/wax, more than 5.6 pounds of marijuana, more than nine pounds of THC edibles, 198 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,000 grams of vape pen cartridges with THC oil, and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Yates told them the home belongs to Pierce, but he had been staying with his girlfriend, Clarissa Baumert, at a home on Mesker Park Drive.

They say Baumert’s mother, Amy Bresh, owns the home and also lives there.

Deputies say while watching the property, they saw a man who told them Pierce asked him to go to the home and get rid of everything.

They say they could smell marijuana coming from the home.

After getting a search warrant, officers say they found more than 15 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 grams of mushrooms, two guns, four grams of meth, more than $3,600 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Tacey, Yates, and Bresh are charged with dealing a controlled substance and dealing marijuana. Pierce and Baumert are charged with dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of narcotics, and possession of meth.

Keith Tacey
Keith Tacey(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Payton Yates
Payton Yates(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Chandler Pierce
Chandler Pierce(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Clarissa Baumert
Clarissa Baumert(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Amy Bresh
Amy Bresh(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious incident on Cypress Dale and S. Happe Rd.
VCSO identifies victims, suspect in deadly Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
Executive Director of Dubois Co. non-profit charged with embezzling over $156K
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
KSP: McLean Co. woman facing over 50 counts of child sexual exploitation charges
File Photo
Bald eagle found shot in Dubois County; Conservation officers investigating
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Latest News

OVC basketball championships return to Evansville - full interview
OVC basketball championships return to Evansville - full interview
Country artist Chris Young coming to Beaver Dam
Country artist Chris Young coming to Beaver Dam
Court ruling
Jasper nonprofit employee indicted for embezzling $150K, feds say
Attempted murder arrests
ISP: 3 arrested for attempted murder after December beating in Perry Co.