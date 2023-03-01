Authorities: Package in the mail containing THC oil leads to large drug bust, 5 arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five people are facing drug charges after officers say a package containing THC oil was found in the mail.

Authorities say workers at a package sorting facility flagged a suspicious package, and a Drug Task Force K9 made a positive alert for an illegal substance.

After getting a search warrant, deputies say they found a total of seven pounds, or 3,175 grams of THC oil. They say it’s usually distributed in one gram quantities.

Officials say the address on the package was on Aurora Drive, and they had a previous tip that Chandler Pierce was dealing large amounts of marijuana from that house.

Deputies say Payton Yates and Keith Tacy were living at the house. Yates is Pierce’s sister.

Inside the home, officials say they found more than 243 jars with THC oil/wax, more than 5.6 pounds of marijuana, more than nine pounds of THC edibles, 198 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,000 grams of vape pen cartridges with THC oil, and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Yates told them the home belongs to Pierce, but he had been staying with his girlfriend, Clarissa Baumert, at a home on Mesker Park Drive.

They say Baumert’s mother, Amy Bresh, owns the home and also lives there.

Deputies say while watching the property, they saw a man who told them Pierce asked him to go to the home and get rid of everything.

They say they could smell marijuana coming from the home.

After getting a search warrant, officers say they found more than 15 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 grams of mushrooms, two guns, four grams of meth, more than $3,600 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Tacey, Yates, and Bresh are charged with dealing a controlled substance and dealing marijuana. Pierce and Baumert are charged with dealing a controlled substance, dealing marijuana, possession of narcotics, and possession of meth.

Keith Tacey (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Payton Yates (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Chandler Pierce (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Clarissa Baumert (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Amy Bresh (Vanderburgh County Jail)

