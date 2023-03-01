Update: Crash on East Parrish Ave. is deadly

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say eastbound at the intersection of East Parrish Ave and Bluff Avenue to East Parrish Ave and Leitchfield Road is closed for a serious car crash.

They say the road is expected to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The coroner confirms the crash is deadly.

