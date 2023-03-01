Polar Plunge
Update: Crash on East Parrish Ave. is deadly

Serious crash in Owensboro
Serious crash in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say eastbound at the intersection of East Parrish Ave and Bluff Avenue to East Parrish Ave and Leitchfield Road is closed for a serious car crash.

They say the road is expected to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The coroner confirms the crash is deadly.

